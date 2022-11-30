Dip in crude oil prices despite bullish undertones comes as a surprise

Deductive logic has gone for a toss when it comes to forecasting international oil price behaviour.

Defying all expectations of a spike, crude prices have hovered just about the same level as last year this time, which means the commodity is trading in the $70s range.

This is quite a turnaround, given that oil has been steadily climbing, aided by a 2 million barrel per day output cut announced by OPEC+ cartel.

Clearly, the oil market has priced in the recessionary risks in demand, which are dominating the whole macro environment, with equities and funds taking big hits and threats of new slowdowns emerging, particularly from China.

There is talk of even lower prices in the coming months to around 60s, perhaps followed by a range in the 90s and by the middle of next year to around 110.