RSS-BJP rattled by Opposition consolidation, sense 2024 poll isn't a done deal

The change of regime in Bihar following Nitish Kumar’s decision to snap ties with the BJP and join the Mahagathbandhan seems to have rattled the ruling party at the Centre.

This is evident from reports that even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Independence Day rally at the Red Fort on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah was closeted with senior BJP leaders discussing plans to try overthrow the newly-formed Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar as soon as possible.

Earlier, the BJP’s leadership had launched an all-round attack on Nitish Kumar. A campaign was also unleashed to try and depict him in poor light, by labelling him as an opportunist, for instance. However, this was more of a façade, since the Modi-Shah duo realise that Nitish’s action was simply a manifestation of a changing political landscape which spells trouble for them.

Sensing a looming threat to its hegemony and political supremacy, an alarmed RSS-BJP leadership scrambled to make organisational changes with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls due in 2024.

Just a day after the regime change in Bihar, old war horse Sunil Bansal, a prominent RSS face, was wheeled out as BJP’s national general secretary in charge of three opposition-ruled states — West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

Bansal, who earlier assisted Amit Shah in the 2014 general elections and served as the party’s general secretary (organisation) in Uttar Pradesh, is credited with overcoming the Samajwadi Party challenge to ensure its victory in UP earlier this year. He has handled three elections in the key state: 2017 and 2022 assembly polls and 2019 general elections, with the party emerging victorious on each occasion.