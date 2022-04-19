Do we need the IAS? The myth of the DM or the colonial ‘Collector’

The British colonial administration in India bequeathed along with independence a fully fitted out colonial state with an administrative machinery, the ‘steel frame’. The founding fathers seemingly fell in love with this very apparatus of control, domination and subjugation that had thwarted the striving for independence with iron hands and retained it lock, stock, and barrel.

The new term of endearment for the fabled service, created in the very image of the mythical ICS, was IAS. It was expected to perform the feat that its precursor, the ICS, had done for their colonial masters: hold the new country, with its wide diversity, together. They were supposed to advise their political masters at the Centre and in the states, and help them steer the ship of the State.

Sardar Patel believed that “You will not have a united India if you do not have a good All-India Service which has independence to speak out its mind”. To ensure that they were not lightly trifled with, Article 311, a politically self-denying provision was introduced to inure them from arbitrary punishments.

The then government of India shared the belief of their colonial predecessors that deliverance could only be had at the hands of the District Magistrate and Collector. PM, CM and DM were the three forms of loco parentis in which the mai-baap sarkar of our democratic polity manifested itself.

The fears of the founding fathers about the threat to federalism seems to be coming true, but their faith in the service as the defenders of the idea has come undone.

The unseemly incident in which the CM of West Bengal walked away with her Chief Secretary in tow, from a meeting convened by the Prime Minister to assess disaster caused by cyclone, has created some sort of an impasse. It was a situation no civil servant would like to be in: an IAS officer is bound in obedience to both the CM and the PM, but for a situation in which he has to choose to obey one and show wilful disrespect to the other, there are no precedents.

Anyone else would have agonised but the CS, WB, found it easy, because there is a general belief that all India Service officers in West Bengal, and many other states, are long used to behaving like party apparatchiks. What followed was even worse: the decision of the central government to recall an officer who had been granted an extension, a few days back, was churlishness of unthinkable proportions.

The IAS consciously modelled itself after its more illustrious predecessor, the ICS, whom Philip Woodruff described as, “a ruling class, a class apart. They were hard working in a debilitating climate, incorruptible in a society riddled with bribery, celibate until middle age in a subcontinent which married at puberty. Above all they were intellectuals.”

Being an intellectual brought in its wake the responsibility to speak "truth to power", in the famous phrase of Julian Benda. It is a clear case where the IAS failed to speak ‘truth’ to power they were serving, the independence to speak out their minds notwithstanding.