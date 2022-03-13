Does any leader have a plan to combat hatred?
Combating BJP-RSS needs broad thinking, taming of egos and shedding of some personal ambitions. It’s a long haul to recovery if we ever want to return to democracy, however flawed
There’s all the soul-searching, obviously. There’s also the analysis, the desperate need to try and understand. Some analysis is reasoned, most is bombast. The anger and hatred. The rage against those whom you supported but who did not come through. The rage against those who you did not support but who trumped you. And the glee for the victor.
This is par for the course after every election or set of elections. The Congress remains everyone’s favourite whipping boy, regardless of whether it wins or loses. Recently it’s been more about losing than winning or what is worse than an outright defeat, is winning and then being unable to consolidate.
That a party which more or less invented and cemented the art of politicking in India to have lost the knack to organise and manipulate is dismal. As of now, from the outside, the most prominent voices are a combination of opportunists, waffling idealists, and ground level workers and supporters who are enthusiastic but ineffective against the top.
The debate on whether the Gandhis should stay or go has been strong since the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Almost nothing in the arguments for or against have changed in the decades since. The names change. The essentials remain the same: the Gandhis are the glue that hold the Congress together versus the Gandhis are the stumbling block that stop the Congress from rising faster to some former glory.
This argument comes strongest from people who cheer every Congress loss like crazed sports fans.
But if you step back, today the most effective party with the most effective ideology is the Bharatiya Janata Party. For its core voters, and for those of us with our eyes open, there is no confusion about what the BJP stands for. This cannot be true of any other political configuration in India, including the Left parties which were once the stronghold of ideology.
Between Bengal and Kerala, the Left means different things. And ever since Prakash Karat walked out of the UPA, the Left lost its national status. Now BJP supporters see everyone who opposes them as “Left” regardless of how they fall across the line.
Across all our very strong regional parties, where exactly would you put them in terms of ideology and promises? A feel for the “local” is their biggest selling point and the other is a “strong” leader.
Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik: they are all about me, me, me and what I can do for you. They are not dynasties because not all have been around since 1885 but it’s not as if sons, daughters, nephews and various in-laws are not part of their larger game.
There is no way therefore any of these can combat the BJP without shedding some personal ambitions and coming together. That is, if they want to.
The most voiced pro-BJP argument rests everything on the image of Narendra Modi. It conveniently ignores the Nagpur plan which has been festering and slowly creeping across India for the past 100 years. The plan of Hindu majoritarianism and supremacy. The slow, careful series of cuts, large and small, against the Muslim community, against Christians and against everyone who gets in their way.
The Citizenship Amendment Act, the farm laws, the triple talaq law, the promise of a uniform civil code are clear signs that the Constitution is on course to being changed totally. Freedom, equality, justice, secularism, individual fundamental rights, these are on the edge today.
The more the rest fight over the future of the Congress, and the national ambitions of other party “leaders”, the easier the path becomes for the RSS-BJP. No one talks about inflation, unemployment and so on because those are collateral damage in the battle to destroy religious and social freedoms.
Other than vague claims of “development” and a series of lies about “progress”, the respected prime minister and his cohorts hardly spoke of anything substantial.
And why should they, when they know an effective percentage of the population is on their side?
Many blame we the people, us, for the fact that the BJP’s winning streak to 2024 is on course. Certainly, large numbers of Indians have voted for the BJP. And our exalted analysts will go into the minutiae of how with a little swing here and a roundabout there, things could have been different.
Maybe. But the plan for hatred? To combat it needs broad thinking which neither a “strong” leader from another party nor a tweaking of percentages can change. It’s a long haul to recovery if we ever want to return to democracy, however flawed.
(Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal)
