Does any leader have a plan to combat hatred?

There’s all the soul-searching, obviously. There’s also the analysis, the desperate need to try and understand. Some analysis is reasoned, most is bombast. The anger and hatred. The rage against those whom you supported but who did not come through. The rage against those who you did not support but who trumped you. And the glee for the victor.

This is par for the course after every election or set of elections. The Congress remains everyone’s favourite whipping boy, regardless of whether it wins or loses. Recently it’s been more about losing than winning or what is worse than an outright defeat, is winning and then being unable to consolidate.

That a party which more or less invented and cemented the art of politicking in India to have lost the knack to organise and manipulate is dismal. As of now, from the outside, the most prominent voices are a combination of opportunists, waffling idealists, and ground level workers and supporters who are enthusiastic but ineffective against the top.

The debate on whether the Gandhis should stay or go has been strong since the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Almost nothing in the arguments for or against have changed in the decades since. The names change. The essentials remain the same: the Gandhis are the glue that hold the Congress together versus the Gandhis are the stumbling block that stop the Congress from rising faster to some former glory.

This argument comes strongest from people who cheer every Congress loss like crazed sports fans.