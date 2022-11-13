Dogs deserve a lot better

There are certain acknowledged attributes of a civilised and humane society and these have nothing to do with GDP or per capita income or how many billionaires a country can boast of. Yes, prosperity does, or should, take a country up the civilisational ladder but it is not a given, and New India is living proof of this.

Even as we edge towards becoming the fourth largest economy in the world, as a society we are fast losing our gentility and becoming more brutal, to each other and to other living things.

One of the markers of a humane society is the manner in which it treats animals, and in this respect our record is dismal. I will not talk here about the horrendous slaughter of wild animals for “bush meat”, or of the rampant, illegal trade in exotic wild species: these are distant from the lives of the average Indian.

I will talk instead about animals that are closer to us, have been living with man for thousands of years, and have earned the description of ‘Man’s best friend’. I will talk about that one animal which has abandoned its wild and free roaming ancestry in favour of living with homo sapiens, and how we are returning that trust with betrayal and cruelty. Yes, dear reader, I am talking about the humble and loyal dog