Dragon at the Gate: Looking back at border disputes with China in 2022

Buttonholed by an unyielding Opposition, the government relented—quite unusually for this regime—on December 13 to make a statement in Parliament on China’s unprovoked transgression four days earlier at the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

A government hitherto reticent on the developments at our frontiers got defence minister Rajnath Singh to make a brief statement in Parliament on this crucial issue. The minister said that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops had tried “to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo”, but three infantry units of the Indian Army had “bravely stopped” them and “compelled them to return to their posts”.

Assuring the House that no Indian soldier had been killed or severely injured, Singh added, “I also assure the House that our army can defend the country’s territorial integrity, and is ready to tackle any transgression.”

The minister pointed out that the local commanding officer of the Indian Army held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart on December 11, and asked the Chinese side “to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border”. Without elaborating, Singh added that the issue had also been taken up with the Chinese side through “diplomatic channels”.

As fleeting as the clash was, soldiers were wounded on both sides, with more PLA troops claimed to have been injured than the 20 on the Indian side, at least six of whom needed to be airlifted to Guwahati, in the adjoining state of Assam, for treatment. It was also the first physical combat between the two sides since the deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.