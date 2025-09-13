E20: The silent experiment at your petrol pump

Most automobile owners were startled by the news that the petrol they have been buying since April 2025 was blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) made from sugarcane, maize, grains and surplus crop waste. The sudden, secretive rollout — advanced from the original 2030 target — sparked public anger, especially since most carmakers recommend E5 or E10, not E20. Consumers had no say in the matter nor any prior warning.

While automobile manufacturers have maintained a diplomatic silence, dealers admit fuel efficiency may drop by 2–4 per cent in lab conditions. On the road, and for older vehicles, that figure would be higher.

The government dismissed concerns, claiming minor part replacements would suffice. Transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s claim of ethanol as the “fuel of the future” rang hollow, as did his promise that E20 would cost just Rs 22 per litre (consumers continue to shell out over Rs 100).

The government claims its enthusiasm is driven by energy security. India imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil, making it vulnerable to global price shocks and geopolitical uncertainties. Ethanol blending aims to cut dependence by replacing some of that oil with a domestic, renewable alter-native. The government claims over Rs 1.3 trillion in savings over the past decade, with more expected as blending increases.

Critics, however, question the evidence behind these claims, arguing that the real beneficiaries are large farmers, sugar cooperatives and industry — not the broader economy.

The National Biofuel Policy (2018, amended 2022) accelerated ethanol blending by expanding feedstock and advancing targets. E10 became standard in 2022, and E20 was widely available by early 2025, making India one of the fastest-growing ethanol markets. Subsidised loans, fixed ethanol pricing and use of surplus grains gave it a further boost.