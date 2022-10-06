EC move on poll promises anti-democratic, infringes on rights of political parties

The Election Commission of India wants political parties to provide detailed information about the financial implications of the promises made in their election manifestos as well as the effects of these promises on the fiscal sustainability of the state or Central government’s finances.

For this, the Election Commission proposes to amend the model code of conduct to include a two-part proforma to be filled up by political parties for disclosure of the promises made and the financial implications of these.

This is an extraordinary and bizarre proposal which has been mooted by the Election Commission.

The reason given for this step is, “While the Commission is agnostic to the nature of promises, the need to frame disclosure requirements to enable healthy debate on the financial implications of implementing those promises both in the immediate future and for the long-term fiscal sustainability is imperative for facilitating the conduct of free and fair elections.”

Such an explanation does not wash. If a political party decides to offer free school uniforms to children going to government schools, the worthiness of such a promise is to be decided by the people who vote in the elections.

What would be the financial cost and how the finances for the uniform scheme are to be allocated is for the newly-elected government to decide. Where does the Election Commission figure in the matter?