'The ECI cannot become an executioner for the ruling party'

Former Kerala chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena should know chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar well — they were colleagues in the IAS (Kerala cadre, 1988 batch). He describes Kumar as an intelligent officer and a good friend, but doesn’t pull his punches for that reason, and argues that the CEC must resign “because he has lost the confidence of the people”.

Even beyond Kumar’s role in the controversial SIR exercise that has brought the Election Commission of India (ECI) into disrepute and cast grave doubts about India’s voter rolls, Meena’s larger concern is preserving the independence of this institution from the government of the day. He spoke on the phone to K.A. Shaji from his native Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Excerpts:

You’ve known Gyanesh Kumar for decades — you were batchmates in the IAS. How do you rate him as an officer?

We were good friends and he is an intelligent person. But friendship is one thing and constitutional responsibility is another. The Election Commission is an extremely powerful constitutional institution. It cannot be subservient to anybody, to the government of the day or the ruling party. It cannot work to please a political master.

What makes the Election Commission different from other government institutions?

[The ECI] is entrusted with conducting elections. It must protect democracy and federalism. The Commission is accountable to the people and to the Constitution. The government or ruling party cannot tell the Election Commission how to conduct an election. The ECI must be transparent. It must be credible. It cannot become an instrument in the hands of the party in power.