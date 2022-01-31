Economic Survey indicates common man will continue to battle financial hardship in times to come

The Survey portraits a rosy picture of the growth of startups in India during the last six years on the basis of merely numbers. The number of new recognised startups have increased to over 14,000 in 2021-22 from only 733 in 2016-17, the Survey said, adding that as a result, India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China. Further, a record 44 Indian startups have achieved unicorn status in 2021 taking the overall tally of unicorns in India to 83, most of them in the services sector, it said.

However, barring a few, most of the startups are in bad shape, and they are not getting required government support.

Another example is MSMEs. It is sad to know that only about 13 lakh of them got government support out of about 65 lakhs MSMEs in the country.

WPI inflation in ‘fuel and power’ will be another matter of concern, being over 20 per cent.

The government will therefore need to work hard to bring down inflation and rising prices in the market to make life a little easier for the common man, especially at a time when joblessness is rife.

Revenue receipts were up over 67 per cent on year-on-year basis during April-November 2021, which should enable the government to support and ramp up capital expenditure (Capex).

The increase in revenue is chiefly due to increased tax compliance, rather than improvement in the market conditions. In the next fiscal, when growth in GDP will be one per cent less than this year, revenue receipt may fall.

Management of government debt remained a major challenge during the current financial year. Market borrowings have witnessed a 141.2 per cent jump. However, the Economic Survey sees India’s public debt as “stable and also sustainable.”

Strong investment growth of 15 per cent is likely in 2021-22 in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), according to the Survey. It says that government’s policy thrust on quickening virtuous cycle of growth via Capex and infrastructure spending has increased capital formation in the economy, lifting the investment to GDP ratio to 29.9 per cent.