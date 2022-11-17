EC’s independence and integrity can’t be allowed to be eroded by an authoritarian govt

The EC had taken a position before the Supreme Court on the issue of poll promises and whether ‘freebies’ can be promised at the time of election, that it does not fall under its purview. It had stated that any attempt to intervene in this matter which concerns political parties and voters would be an “overreach of powers”.

Having taken this unexceptionable position in April this year, the EC changed its stance subsequently after Prime Minister Narendra Modi railed against ‘revdi’ culture in July and accused the Opposition of offering ‘freebies’ to the people.

In October, the EC informed political parties that it is planning to amend the model code of conduct and introduce a proforma for disclosure of the details of poll promises and their financial implications.