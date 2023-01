They were known as the ‘Ballari Brothers’ or the ‘Ballari Barons’. Children of a police constable, the eldest of them, G. Janardhana Reddy, was accused of masterminding a mining scam that deprived Karnataka of a staggering Rs 16,000 crore. While the Union home minister Amit Shah and the BJP have formally distanced themselves from Janardhana Reddy, two of the brothers continue to be BJP legislators in the state; and a close associate and ‘friend’, Sriramulu, is the state’s transport minister.

The announcement last month of a new political party by Janardhana Reddy, therefore, generated ripples of interest. Karnataka BJP’s official position is that it would have no impact on the assembly election in May this year. Others are keeping their fingers crossed.

The Reddy brothers’ honeymoon with the BJP began in the 1990s and lasted till 2009 or so. They helped late Sushma Swaraj contest the Lok Sabha election in 1999 against Sonia Gandhi and helped BJP to make inroads into Ballari, which traditionally was a Congress stronghold.

In 2008, when the BJP came to power in the state, Reddy was inducted into the cabinet along with his brother Karunakara Reddy and associate Sriramulu. In 2009, he revolted and took away 60 BJP MLAs to a resort, which forced the then chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa to drop one of his confidantes Shobha Karandlaje (now a Union minister) from the state cabinet.

The honeymoon soured further since Reddy was accused by the Karnataka Lokayukta of a huge mining scam that allegedly cost the state a loss of over Rs 16,000 crore. Reddy was arrested in 2011 and released on bail in 2015. The brothers maintained a relatively low profile till Janardhana’s daughter Brahmani’s wedding in 2018. For the big, fat wedding, the venue was recreated as an opulent palace of the Vijayanagara kingdom.