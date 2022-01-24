Elon Musks and Richard Bransons can relocate to Mars but what about ordinary mortals?

Forget for a moment that, at eight billion souls, the planet is already overpopulated twice over and that experts have estimated that global population is likely to stabilise at about 11 billion by 2100. Forget that 77 million were added to the world population last year. Forget that if, every country enjoyed the living standards of the USA we would need five more Earth size planets to supply their wants.

Forget also that the best quality of life is enjoyed by countries with low population growth-- Japan, South Korea, the Scandinavian countries, New Zealand, even China nowadays. Let us look at our own country.

India’s population is about 1.4 billion, give or take a few million. 400 million of them are below the poverty line which, at US$ 2 per day itself suffers from a poverty of imagination. The unemployment rate is 8% and the LPR (Labour Participation Rate) at 40% shows that people have even given up looking for non-existent jobs.

Recently in UP, thousands of PhDs and law graduates applied for the job of drivers-- and didn’t get them. And these are figures for the formal sector. The state of the informal sector -- ‘Pakodawallahs’-- is far worse. The much touted “demographic dividend” is now a demographic NPA.

We simply can’t cope with these numbers of people; we can’t ensure them health, education, jobs, social security, a stable social environment, safety--all, incidentally, fundamental rights under the Constitution.

Farmers migrate to the cities in their millions every year, land holdings keep getting fragmented, millions continue to be displaced by projects which benefit only the better off sections of urban India, tribals are FIRed out of their mineral rich forests. And Mr. Sharma still thinks that we should be adding more to this mass of deprivation?

In purely environmental terms also, the worst economic template has been the one espoused by the Ruchir Sharma types- the neo-liberal capitalist model (more easily recognizable as the IMF/World Bank/Adani/ Ambani model). This worships only two gods: Consumption and GDP, all else be damned.

Consumption and GDP are actually the pall bearers of our planet. They are driving us to more and more relentless exploitation of the planet’s natural resources. A finite resource base cannot support an infinite demand for goods.