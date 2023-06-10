Erecting monuments, razing dreams

Even as the national capital and the national media marvelled at the spanking new parliament building, in other parts of Delhi, demolitions were being carried out.

Operation Demolition, for the uninformed, has been in progress across the capital city with some urgency for the past several months— because New Delhi will be hosting the G20 summit in September. Mehrauli, Dhaula Kuan, parts of South Delhi and areas inundated in the monsoons by the Yamuna river have all witnessed demolitions of varying intensity.

Not surprisingly, the media had little incentive or inclination to cover or comment on these demolitions. After all, no actual voters were likely to be affected, were they? On the one hand, the new parliament building was being justified on the grounds that the existing building had become too old, and because a new building was needed to make space for more Members of Parliament following the next delimitation of constituencies expected after 2026.

Now, even if the Delimitation Commission submits its report in time for the next general elections in 2030 and a political consensus is reached on it by then, the additional space in the new building of parliament would still be required only seven years later. But it has been built in 2023 itself, with 888 seats for the Lok Sabha and 384 seats for the Rajya Sabha. How the government arrived at these figures remains a mystery.

The modern, forward-looking and scientific government of New India must have reached back for some ancient Vedic maths formulae or divination efforts or mystical writ to arrive at the numbers.

Whichever it may be, the government’s foresight in anticipating the future requirement of space for more MPs is marvellous indeed. The government is ever so sensitive to the needs of MPs not even elected yet. However, it seems oblivious when it comes to the present needs of the slum dwellers in the capital.