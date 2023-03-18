Even BJP MLAs hail Gehlot Govt’s decision to create 19 new districts

Caught by surprise by the chief minister announcing formation of 19 new districts, taking the number to 50 from the current 31, Bharatiya Janata Party in the opposition complained that it was a gimmick in an election year. The state, BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Rajendra Rathore asserted, could not afford the cost of creating so many districts. They believe this will never be translated on the ground.

The half-hearted criticism, however, did not stop legislators from even the BJP from hailing it. INC MLA Madan Prajapat, who had stopped wearing footwear for the past one year vowing that he would put on footwear only after a new district of Balotra is created, happily went home and put on a footwear after the announcement.

The state government had set up a committee to study the demand and feasibility of new districts. While the Ram Lubhaya Committee had recommended the creation of new districts, nobody clearly expected the chief minister to announce as many as 19 new districts. The last time a new district was created in Rajasthan was 15 years ago in 2008, when Vasudhara Raje as chief minister had created Pratappur as a district.