Everyone knows the 'hawa' has turned, but...

Can you even imagine a humiliating setback for Modi–Shah’s BJP in this election? How could anyone, in the face of a propaganda blitzkrieg of such scale and range? Even their detractors and diehard sceptics struggle to envisage an outcome where they are out of power.

There are, however, enough indications that Modi’s carefully crafted image has developed cracks. The latest burst of interviews— including one in which he claims divine origin—is one such indication. But even if Modi and his minions manage to rig these elections and subvert the popular mandate, his messianic reputation will suffer.

M.G. Devasahayam, a former bureaucrat with three decades of experience in senior positions including in the Election Commission, does not see Modi’s BJP getting more than 170 seats. Having witnessed the recent shenanigans of the Election Commission of India (ECI), he has begun a movement to stop the ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ conduct of the ECI, often abetted, in his view, by the indifference (or complicity) of the judiciary.

Devasahayam has lodged cases against the ‘nefarious’ actions of the ECI and mobilised over a hundred former senior IAS officers to fight against the ‘fraud being [perpetrated] to topple democracy and marginalise the Constitution’.

He is convinced the national mood is anti-Modi—and that both the prime minister and his alter ego, home minister Amit Shah, know it. The most significant signals are coming from the BJP’s own ranks. Leaders say in hush-hush tones that the PM and the PMO have reduced them to errand boys.

Retired ministers confide that ministerial meetings are short: A4 sheets are handed out to be read in Parliament or to the media. There is neither appreciation for work done, nor any room to act independently, even in their respective constituencies. They are convinced the party will suffer in this election. Most opinion polls and exit polls do not reflect this sentiment, maybe because their samples are too small or because the surveys are dictated or doctored.