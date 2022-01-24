Vote fragmentation and reverse polarisation have often helped BJP win at Muslim-dominated seats in UP

But, how does BJP manage to win the Muslim-dominated seat is an interesting story. “It’s a very simple story. They work on vote split and reverse polarization,” claims Ashish Pushkar, a social activist from Amroha, while adding that non-Muslim voters in Muslim dominating constituencies vote in blocks to defeat a Muslim candidate out of fear generated by rightists. “It is easy to polarize non-Muslim voters in such constituencies”, he adds.

Most of the time, the political parties engaged in secular politics announce Muslim candidates on such seats. “It is because they don’t want to lose their claim on Muslim votes. Also, they have extra pressure from Muslim organisations and social groups to maintain a certain number in their list, irrespective of considerations for winnability,” says Dr. Naseem Ashraf, former president of AMU Students Union.

This can be understood by the tickets declared in UP so far. BSP has declared 40 tickets for Muslims in 113 seats going to poll in the first phases. Samajwadi Party has approximately 20% Muslims on its list for the first two phases. Congress has announced around 30 names in its first two lists of candidates.

This is in addition to Muslim candidates fielded by the parties like AIMIM, Peace Party, Rashtriya Ulema Council, Parcham Party, and SDPI. This has left more than one Muslim candidate on most of the seats with minorities above 25% of the total votes in the constituency.

The result is evident. Many of these seats are going to witness the same fate Sikandrabad (Bulandshahar) and Nakur (Saharanpur) met in 2012, and Naugawan Sadat (Amroha), Chandpur (Bijnor), Mirapur (Muzaffarnagar), Charthawal (Muzaffarnagar), Moradabad City, and Deoband (Saharanpur) in 2017. BJP is again eying a vote split and the reverse polarization. Muslim candidates, themselves are making this task easy for the BJP.

