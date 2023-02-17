Expunging words from the speeches of Opposition leaders in Parliament is unethical

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Congress’ Member of Parliament (MP) representing Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, repeated on many occasions the accusation that his microphone was being switched off whenever he spoke in the Lok Sabha to flag issues of public interest.

On February 7 this year, when he spoke in the House during his participation in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, his microphone was on throughout.

In his 53 minute speech, he referred to the issue of the exponential rise of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s wealth after 2014 and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi several questions concerning Adani. What Gandhi said assumed enormous significance in the context of the recently-released report by investment research firm Hindenburg Research alleging Adani’s stock manipulation and fudging of accounts over decades to amass wealth.

Adani, of course, countered it and described the report as malicious and an attack on India.

Gandhi’s speech was impactful. The video of it was widely viewed and shared on social media platforms across the country.

While earlier Gandhi said that his mike used to be switched off whenever he spoke in the Lok Sabha, on February 8 it was found that many portions of his speech of the previous day had been expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla. A surprised Gandhi asked reporters, “Why were my comments expunged?”

It was reported in the media that in all, eighteen remarks were expunged. Gandhi responded by tweeting a video clip of his speech in which he could be seen asking several questions of the Prime Minister concerning Adani. He tweeted, “Prime Minister, you cannot eliminate the voice of democracy. The people of India are asking you questions, give us answers.” (translated from the original Hindi).

“With the expunging of [Rahul Gandhi’s] remarks on PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScamdeMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti,” tweeted Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary in-charge, communications of the Congress party.

While Gandhi’s questions to the Prime Minister were expunged, Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad’s allegations about the Gandhi family being knee-deep in corruption, and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement that Gandhi spoke China’s and Pakistan’s language were not.