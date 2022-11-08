Extension of electoral bonds’ sale period shows Modi govt brazen disregard for public opinion

The Narendra Modi Government is stooping to its lowest level of propriety to channelise funds to the ruling BJP on the eve of the state Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh (HP) and Gujarat. The HP polls are due on November 12 and elections to Gujarat assembly are scheduled for December 1 and 5.

The Centre on Monday hurriedly amended the rules of the electoral bonds scheme to allow its sale for an extra fifteen days during the year when elections are due in states and Union Territories.

A challenge to the original electoral bonds scheme, introduced in 2017, is pending in the Supreme Court and the next hearing is expected shortly. The provisions of this 2017 Act have been challenged by several legal experts and even the Election Commission expressed doubts about some of the provisions.

The Centre’s move to further allow the raising of resources for elections through this scheme at this juncture is only meant to add more strength to the financial muscle power of the BJP.

Hours after the amendment, the Centre opened a fresh window for the sale of electoral bonds from November 9 to November 15.

Electoral bonds are monetary instruments that ordinary citizens and corporates can buy from the State Bank of India and give to a political party which is free to convert it into money.