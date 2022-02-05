Five reasons why Rahul Gandhi’s speech may have long-term impact in Indian politics

Challenge to Modi’s Personality Cult

Rahul Gandhi dismantled WhatsApp legends that Modi’s “red eyes” are giving the neighbouring Pakistan and China nightmares and terrorists are trembling in fear at the mention of his name. Instead, Modi has weakened India from inside and outside, he claimed.

India has been isolated by friends and surrounded by foes from all sides. “Why are we not even able to have a foreign guest for the Republic Day Parade?” asked Rahul Gandhi. “The single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. You (Modi) have brought them together and that is the biggest crime you could commit against the people of India,” he added.

He also established that India does not need a personality cult that Modi projects himself to be because it is harmful. Modi’s confused vision that India is a kingdom that can be ruled by a stick from the centre by a ruler of rulers or a master of masters or a Shahenshah has weakened India internally and the repercussions can already be seen in North East, Kashmir etc.

It was poetic to observe that several times Rahul Gandhi called Modi ‘confused’ and ‘clueless’ - labels BJP leaders have been hurling at Gandhi throughout their careers.

Gandhi reduced Modi’s favourite slogans and acronyms like New India, Make In India, Start Up India to insignificance when he claimed that these will not solve the unemployment problem because the informal sector and small and medium enterprises have been destroyed by demonetisation and GST. Monopolies have been created in the formal sector, the economy is being infected by the AA variant (A reference to Ambani Adani) but big companies will not create jobs, he said.

A leader with a vision and strong data

There was effective targeting of BJP’s core ideology, and Modi’s image on one hand and positioning of himself as the only leader with a vision for India, which even the President seems to not have, on the other.

The former Congress president opened the speech by attacking the Presidential address itself which he found disappointing. “It did not address any of the challenges India is facing today. It was just a long bureaucratic list of things the government claims to have done but had no vision,” Rahul Gandhi said and added, “Two Indias are being created ‘rich India’ and ‘poor India’ and the gap between the two is increasing. 3 crore youth lost employment in 2021. But there was not a word on unemployment in the presidential address.”

“I do not speak with a spirit of criticism but of worry and discomfort with the state of our country,” he said.

Responding to BJP leaders' whataboutery about “60 saal” (the vaguely defined Congress years) Rahul Gandhi said, “The UPA government lifted 27 crores people out of poverty in 10 years. And you (Modi) have pushed 23 crores back into poverty.”

It was the first time that the widely known United Nations figure of India having lifted 271 million people out of poverty between 2006 and 2016, making us the 2nd leading country in poverty alleviation after China, and MGNREGA one of world’s largest poverty alleviation programmes as per World Bank, was owned with pride by the Congress party.

Over the years in speeches after speeches and TV debates after TV debates the BJP leaders have been spreading misinformation that even though Indira Gandhi gave the “garibi hatao” slogan nothing was actually done towards poverty alleviation. This blatant lie has been countered for the first time directly by the one at the top.

It was a sign that Rahul Gandhi is a man of data and facts, and misinformation and vague allegations will not hold in front of him.

Sharing more data on the state of the nation, he said, “Unemployment is at a 50-year high. The income of 84% of Indians have been decreased, there is a 46% drop in manufacturing jobs in the last 5 years. India’s 100 richest people have more wealth than the combined wealth of 55 crore people of India. The 10 richest Indians have more wealth than the combined wealth of 40% of India. Who did this? Modi ji.”

He also positioned himself as the only obvious choice for the united opposition as he spoke up for the regional parties and their interests, particularly those from the South. “The instruments of the conversation between the states and people are being attacked and captured by one idea. The idea of Tamil Nadu is excluded from India’s institutional framework that’s why no matter how many times you raise the issue of NEET they will not hear you; they will not hear the farmers’ voice because the King does not agree.”

The predictable dynasty-allegation was handled deftly and subtly by asserting that while Modi is clueless and dangerously fiddling with things he does not understand, “My great-grandfather spent 15 years in jail, my grandmother took 32 bullets, and my father was blown to bits, so I understand a little bit about what this country is.”