Food as weapon & the man-made famine: The Hunger Games that people in power play

The world awaits the outcome of the ongoing spat between the United States and Russia on the Ukrainian imbroglio with bated breath. The two powers are engaged in a bitter back and forth over the Russian army’s deployment on the borders of Ukraine. Nobody can predict whether there will be a war, or if the Russian troops will walk the streets of Kyiv.

The President of Ukraine and NATO’s Secretary-General have both urged the Russian Premier, Vladimir Putin, to exercise restraint, though he seems inclined towards ‘Making Russia Great Again’, a trend common to many dictatorial regimes, who promise to take their countries back to their golden pasts.

Speaking of the past, in 1932-33, over four million Ukrainian citizens had starved to death, due to the secret policies passed by the Russian Politburo. It was Stalin’s time, and his decree ran amok among the Eastern European nations. The famine, which caused the deaths due to starvation, was created by Russia, which forced Ukraine to export almost all its crop produce.

The man-made famine is a war tactic that has been used several times over in the past and is currently being executed in at least two countries where the situation is drastic: Yemen and Ethiopia. Very few global news outlets have chosen to report from these two war zones.

Yemen, a country with a population of 27 million, has at least 5 million people on the brink of a famine and another 15 million on the verge of starvation. The war with Saudi Arabia, which started in 2015, has pushed 80 per cent of the citizens below the poverty line, and most of them out of work.