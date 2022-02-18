Forests: Government has paved the way for destruction during the ‘Amrit Kaal’

The present government at the Centre is in no hurry to meet its grandly proclaimed targets. We have it on the authority of the Prime Minister himself that Acche Din have been deferred by 25 years. This year's union budget is a "hundred years’" budget, presumably because it makes little sense for 2022.

Minister Piyush Goyal at a post-budget press conference announced that this budget "lays the foundation for the future." The BJP has been in power for eight years now and if it is still at the foundation stage this does not engender much hope. Which is why Mr. Modi's Delphic proclamation at Glasgow in December 2021 that India will reach Net Zero emissions by 2070- two full generations from now- is not surprising. It is par for the course. It is based on the premise that since in the long run we are all dead, it does not matter what you promise, provided it is far enough in the future.

Given the disastrous environmental policies being pursued by this government, there is no way we can achieve Net Zero in this century. Mr. Modi seems to think that it is enough to promote solar power to a level of 350 GW by 2030.