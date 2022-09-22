Frail academic standing surety for Siddique Kappan shows all isn't lost yet

Professor Roop Rekha Verma, former acting vice chancellor of the Lucknow University, has shown remarkable grit and guts to stand as surety for the release on bail of journalist Siddique Kappan, languishing for several months behind bars in Uttar Pradesh.

The bail conditions required the surety of two residents of the state, and with the prevailing political climate, nobody seemed keen to come forward. Till, of course, Verma came forward to volunteer to stand surety for this journalist from Kerala.

I have met Roop Rekha Verma on two occasions and she came across as a woman possessed with a well-rounded personality. Soft spoken, humble and modest, sincerity and genuineness seemed writ large in the way she spoke, and spoke out.

Alas, today, there are only a few of her kind and we ought to salute her and her spirit. Living sans frills and far away from the media glare, fighting for human rights, Roop Rekha Verma’s courage is indeed a rarity in today’s dark times.

Displacements continue

Hundreds of people are getting displaced not just because of natural calamities but also because of the prevailing political climate in the country.

Displacements and forced shifts have been taking place in several states of the country, in the backdrop of communal provocations, forcing the victims to flee to protect themselves and their families.

The political mafia, together with the land mafia, is using shrewd strategies to effect such displacements and forced shifts in several locales of Outer Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, in these recent times, Bilkis Bano and her family have been shifting from place to place, from village to village, in Gujarat, for safety and security. Can this not be termed displacement?

A few years back, the All India Secular Forum team led by L.S. Herdenia was one of the first forums to have focussed on a series of communal incidents in two villages, Gandhwani and Pipalya, in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Those incidents in 2016 were severe to the extent that Muslims families fled from their homes.

To quote from that report: “On October 12, more than 40 houses and about the same number of shops owned by Muslims were set on fire in two villages…After setting shops on fire in Gandhwani, the violent crowd entered Pipalya village and set many houses on fire. In order to escape the fury of the violent crowd, residents left their houses. This gave freehand to the crowd which burnt everything in the houses or looted ... In fact, nothing was left. The crowd attacked every Muslim they came across. One woman told us it was a ‘war like situation’. Members of the crowd were hurling choicest abuses, ‘Why you are here? Go to Pakistan, you traitors!’”