Free and fair? Far from it!

Bangladesh is ‘partly free’ in the Freedom House report of 2024. India and Pakistan are classified in the same way. Bangladesh is today, according to the Economist magazine, a one-party state. Of course, Parliament exists and other parties are present. But the primary opposition is missing and its leader, Khaleda Zia, has been convicted.

In January 2024, Bangladesh had its general elections in which the ruling Awami League won 224 seats, giving it a two-third majority in a Parliament of 300 seats. In the previous election, Khaleda Zia had asked for a caretaker government to conduct the elections, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused.

Accusations of misuse of government machinery, including jailing and hounding of the opposition, are common. That is one reason why, despite having an elected government, Bangladesh is classified as ‘partly free’.

India hailed the Bangladesh election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections.”

A US state department spokesman said “the United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated”.

The following month, February 2024, Pakistan went to the elections with incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail. The US said: "We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

"We condemn electoral violence, restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including attacks on media workers, and restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunication services, and are concerned about allegations of interference in the electoral process. Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated.”