Fresh view needed on politics of ‘freebies’ in Indian economy

For example, one can see the online dictionaries or other resources only to find there that even loans taken or given with the intention of not paying back is a form of ‘freebie’. But the SBI report misleads us twice – first by telling us that ‘loan write-offs are purely technical in nature’ and then by stating, ‘added back to bank books once recovered’.

We already have proven cases of bank frauds which tell us that ‘loan write-offs’ are not always technical in nature, and also that large amounts always remains unrecovered and hence there is no question of them being added back to the bank books.

Therefore, a comment in the report that ‘equating the haircuts with freebies or even the loan write-offs is at best a deeply flawed argument’ is wrong.

The most objectionable part of the SBI’s report concerns pension given to the retired government employees, which had been the only social security for them in the country before the scheme was done away with in 2004 under the BJP’s rule. In its place, a new pension scheme was implemented.

Even at that time, the BPJ’s decision had shocked the nation, because people (barring the rich and the BJP’s rank and file and bhakts) believed that a person who sacrifices the prime time of his life in government service must get pension as financial security in his old age. It is unethical to leave them on their own fate. Now, several political parties in the Opposition have promised to implement the old pension scheme if they come to power.

The SBI report terms even the ‘old pension scheme’ as a ‘freebie’, a very sad approach, since the scheme had always been treated as social security coverage for the old people in return for their service and sacrifice throughout their productive life.

However, the report now cites the example of just three states, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan whose annual pension liabilities are estimated at Rs 3 lakh crore. When viewed in relation to these states’ own tax revenue, the pension liabilities are quite high for Jharkhand at 217 per cent, for Rajasthan at 190 per cent and for Chhattisgarh at 207 per cent.

The report argued that for states contemplating the change, it would be as high as 450 per cent of own tax revenue in case of Himachal Pradesh, 138 per cent of own tax revenue in Gujarat, and 242 per cent of own tax revenue for Punjab.