G20: The talk shop turns into a pageant, a spectacle, and an event

If one cannot actually be a leader, one can still pretend to be a leader. It is like wearing combat fatigues and strutting about like a real warrior. This is especially useful when the audience doesn’t know one is pretending and the media is in on the act.



The G20 was founded after the Asian financial crisis as a place to discuss global economic and financial issues. This means that it is a talking shop, unlike, say the United Nations Security Council, which wields real power. One key indicator that it has no power is that the G20 presidency is assigned by rotation and changes yearly, meaning everyone gets it by turn.

The honour, if one can call it that, of the presidency is to host the others in your country and at your taxpayers’ expense. The G20 is meant to discuss trade but it includes nations that are currently in a trade war (America and China) or might not have a free trade treaty with others. It is meant to discuss climate but includes nations that were and continue to be the greatest villains in terms of carbon emissions. It includes nations that are treaty allies in military terms (Europe and the US), meaning an attack on one of them triggers an attack on all of them.