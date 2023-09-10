Gandhi for the world and Godse for India? Modi's critics ask the question

“Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha for international audience while Savarkar and Godse are for the Indian audience,” was the buzz among PM Narendra Modi's critics on Sunday, 10 September, as photographs and videos of G20 leaders being greeted at Raj Ghat by the prime minister began circulating.

After inaugurating the new Parliament building, the prime minister "in the course of 15 minutes, revered Gandhi and then Savarkar, one a martyr and the other accused of assassinating him".

Days ago in Brussels, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had asserted that India was witnessing a conflict between the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse. Why not greet G20 leaders with the cry of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and take them to Godse’s memorial instead of Gandhi’s, he queried.