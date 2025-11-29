The gang of 272 may be a sign of continuing (reverse) evolution

Mutations in any species are part of natural evolution and essential to its survival, according to accepted Darwinian theory. Recent research has revealed that the Neanderthals did not go extinct 30,000 years ago (as was assumed) but assimilated into Homo Sapiens by inter-breeding.

In other words, we still have the Neanderthalensis among us, most probably in the civil services and the uniformed forces. Which is not a bad thing in itself, for they were the ultimate survivors and ruled the planet for 350,000 years. But a recent event in India shows that they are evolving again, into a sub-species of Homo Sapiens called 'homo supines', to further their chances of survival.

So far, this mutation has been noticed in 272 retired officers of the civil services, higher judiciary and armed forces, and has manifested itself in a letter they have written to Lok Sabha LOP (Leader of Opposition) Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being anti-national, a supporter of illegal migrants and a destroyer of the nation’s Constitution.

They have castigated him for asking questions of the Election Commission, forgetting that the LOP’s job (and indeed the Opposition’s) is to interrogate the government of the day.

They also appear to have missed the fact that at least three past chief election commissioners/ commissioner have expressed similar doubts about the EC’s functioning and have demanded that the CEC inquire into the charges made by the LOP and reveal the truth to the public. They have also shared, publicly, their reservations about the opaque manner in which the SIR is being carried out — and its timing. The language of the letter, too, is uncivil, at times uncouth, abusive and wholly improper.

This distinct group of hominids has been given the name G-272 (Gang of 272) by scientists, and has become an object of intense study because it has been revealed that, in a first for vertebrates, they have lost all their vertebrae within the short span of just 70–80 years. Palaeontologists have concluded that this may ensure their longer survival in a hostile environment because it enables them to bend backwards, grovel, crawl and tie themselves into knots without feeling any embarrassment.