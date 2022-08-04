Global arms industry, worth billions of dollars, clear and present danger to planet

Dangers from actual use of chemical and biological weapons, robot weapons and space warfare also remain.

At the same time, conventional weapons are also becoming more and more deadly, and depleted uranium weapons have already been used extensively in some wars. The number of deaths caused by extensive use of the most destructive conventional weapons has sometimes almost equaled the use of a nuclear weapon or two, as seen in the Second World War, Vietnam and Iraq.

In fact, even the actual destruction caused by various kinds of small arms, in small and big conflicts and crime in daily life, is immense. The number of yearly deaths caused by small arms worldwide is much more than that caused by the use of the first atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

While the total number of people engaged in the production and distribution of these weapons worldwide is likely to be quite high, most of them are engaged in earning their bread and butter which they can also earn in other less destructive lines of work. The crucial decision makers, controllers and big profit earners constitute a much smaller group. Their number may be much less than a hundred thousand worldwide. Thus, just about 0.001 per cent of world’s people play a critical role in endangering the safety and security of the entire planet.

These persons, and particularly an even much smaller core group, benefit from and are engaged relentlessly, even feverishly, in trying to create conditions in which more and more destructive weapons in increasing quantities can be produced, invented, ‘improved’, ordered, sold, tested and used. It is the daily business of these people, and their success is measured by the extent to which more and more weapons with higher destructiveness are promoted and peddled.