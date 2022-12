The warnings may have fallen on deaf years. In May 2022, the annual Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC 2022), prepared by UN agencies and other expert groups, issued a ringing alert on the acutely aggravated hunger situation in the world, including its most extreme forms of mass starvation and related deaths. It’s been a few months since and the somnolent world reaction to this humanitarian crisis has already worsened it, as indicated by the September review of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program, which had a lead role in preparing the first report. Its projection for the months of October 2022 to January 2023 indicated 19 critical hunger hotspots (for the lowdown, look up ‘FAO Hunger Hotspots’ online).

We are well into this time zone and the call to action couldn’t be more stark: while 222 million people in 53 countries face acute food insecurity and are in urgent need of assistance, 45 million people in 37 countries are projected to have so little to eat that they will be severely malnourished, and at risk of death (Stage 4 on the crisis scale). As many as 970,000 people are seen by the FAO report in Stage 5 (the Catastrophe of starvation and death). For perspective, on both the severity of the crisis as well as the inadequacy of intervention, this represents a ten times increase in Stage 5 numbers compared with the situation just six years ago.

While the reports admit it may not be possible to reach some of the worst-affected people who are trapped in conflict zones—numbering in millions—it is still possible to mitigate the crisis in other areas if humanitarian food aid is stepped up significantly. Dishearteningly, though, when the need for humanitarian aid is greater than ever before, it has slipped from earlier levels. To be clear: the reports do underline the crisis in areas and situations understood to be beyond local capacity and resources to tackle it. The situation has been deteriorating and the numbers just keep going up: the first GRFC of 2016 estimated 108 million in stage 3, which has more than doubled in the six years since to 222 million.