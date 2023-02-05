Government and PM under no pressure to account for failures

In 2018, the Government of India published a report under Niti Aayog titled India@75. In it the government set itself targets that it would achieve by the year 2022. The hefty 230-page document (one wonders how many people have read it) opens with a note from the Prime Minister. The PM wrote: “The Union Government is an active partner in the people's quest for building a New India by 2022. In the spirit of Team India, let us now combine our energies to achieve the targets outlined in the Strategy.”

A strategy is defined as a general plan or set of plans intended to achieve something, especially over a long period. So that is what this document was expected to provide us. After the PM, the then Chairman of Niti Aayog wrote that “Change has been in the making over the last four years. The economy is finally moving out of the negative legacies of the past, especially the reckless credit expansion.” These past four years (2014-2018) had produced results which would accelerate over time. And the results would show in some areas where the government set itself targets, he added.

The first was to improve the rate of GDP growth. The document said it would do this by “raising the rate of investment (gross fixed capital formation as a share of GDP) from about 29 per cent in 2017-18 to about 36 per cent of GDP by 2022-23” and to do this “a slew of measures will be required to boost both private and public investment.”

Presumably these measures were taken; so, what has been the result? The latest figure the World Bank has for rate of investment is for 2021 and that is 29%, meaning no change since 2018. It was 30% in 2014, so it has actually fallen. GDP growth overall began to collapse starting in 2018 and for nine consecutive quarters ending with March 2020 and the onset of Covid, growth fell. Of course, the writers of this document did not know this at the time.