Government must focus on making MGNREGA leak-proof project to mitigate unemployment woes at rural level

In Para 22 of Schedule-1, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, reads, “As far as practicable, works executed by the programme implementing agencies shall be performed by using manual labour, and no labour displacing machines shall be used. However, there may be activities in executing works, which cannot be carried out by manual labor, where the use of the machines may become essential for maintaining the quality and durability of works. Specific permission for use of machines listed above must be sought from the competent authority and the operation of such machines should be duly recorded/ documented in each such case and be made part of the case record.”

A closer look at the ground reality is required in order to understand the implementation challenges of schemes like MGNREGA. Rural eligible workers are more or less constantly exploited by local political cum contractor nexus, supported to an extent by the government official at block and district level.

There is nexus between Block Pramukh, Panchayat Pradhan and their political masters with block development officers and rural development officials at the district and block level. Local contractor gets the contract of MGNREGA jobs by using political influence. Due to their political influence as well as capabilities to impact local villagers and block elections, they gain an upper hand over the local administration. We all know the role of money in such type of election.

A majority of village labour is not part of any organized body to demand their rights and stand against such nexus. In our temporal study, we found that local politicians across party lines in close association with contractors collect documents from villagers. Then they carry out all the necessary procedures required to get them job cards.

On paper, they show that the job is being done by the cardholders. However, in many cases the use of machinery is preferred as it is cost-effective for the contractors. The money transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries is either taken partially by the contractors, or the card holders are convinced that it is a win-win situation, so there is no harm in surrendering their ATM cards to these contractors.

The current government is chest-thumping that they prevented the leakage of the DBT money by linking AADHAAR and UPI with MNREGA labours remuneration bank account. However, in reality, workers are getting kind benefits given by contractors, not cash benefits of the government. If they oppose, then they lose their job guarantee for the coming days.