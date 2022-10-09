Government shooting or scooting on economy and exports

In 2004, when Manmohan Singh took over as Prime Minister, India’s merchandise exports stood at $63 billion. In 2014, when he left, India’s merchandise exports were $312 billion; in other words, under the UPA government exports grew by 17% each year for 10 years.

In March 2020, the year before Covid, merchandise exports were $314 billion; meaning there was no growth in merchandise exports in six years. This stagnancy is not entirely the fault of policy or governance of the government in India. The fact is that global trade, which rose during the UPA decade, stagnated in this period.

However, it is also the case that other nations did well in these very years. For instance, Bangladesh and Vietnam were able to grow their exports and their share of global trade in the same period when we stood still. In some of the months during this long period of stagnancy, when India registered growth, NDA ministers would come out and make much of it. Minister for commerce and industry Suresh Prabhu tweeted on 13 October 2017 that "India’s growth story is back! Exports grow by 25.6% in September '17 as compared to Sep'16. #Leadership @narendramodi”.



So, what were exports for that full year? They were $302 billion, lower than in 2014, but the minister did not specify it because that would have revealed there was a fall since Modi had taken over. In August 2018, he promised exports would double in the next five years without explaining what the government was doing to bring this about.