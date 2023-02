In the first 10 days of February, 118 pending projects, some of which have been on hold for 10 years, were cleared by the green bench of the Supreme Court. For a country already reeling under unprecedented heat-wave conditions, this can only have ominous consequences.

The range of projects cleared in one fell swoop is also unprecedented—from permitting the axing of ancient ‘heritage trees’ in West Bengal to the destruction of evergreen forests that protect the coastal line of Tamil Nadu to the felling of Class 3 trees (whatever that may mean) in Himachal Pradesh to taking a wishy-washy stand on the steady stream of encroachments in India’s premier Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Earlier orders delivered by the green bench on these very matters were overturned by Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath. The development lobby is elated; the environmentalists are seeing red. The entire approach, says one of them, has been dismissive rather than thoughtful and reasoned.

While the clearance was not unexpected, given Justice Gavai’s earlier pronouncements and observations, the cursory nature of the orders certainly is. In contrast to previous orders, these are brief, non-speaking orders, neither detailed nor well-researched, with little or no reference to facts and evidence submitted by petitioners.

The fallout? In West Bengal, over 350 heritage trees—valued at Rs. 2.2 billion in terms of oxygen and other micro-nutrients—are to be felled in order to build five overbridges across a 59.2 kilometre stretch from Barasat to Bongaon.