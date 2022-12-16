Growing demand to restore award to book by former ‘Maoist’ Kobad Ghandy

Former Maoist leader Kobad Ghandy shrugged off the controversy after the Maharashtra government withdrew the award, after announcing it and congratulating him and the translator. But he is outraged at the unfair treatment meted out to the Marathi translator, Anagha Lele, of his book Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir (Roli Books) first published in English. The Marathi edition has been published by Lokwangmay Gruha.

The Eknath Shinde government is at the receiving end of growing outrage after it hastily withdrew the award following social media posts questioned the state’s highest literary award to a ‘former’ jailed Maoist accused of killing people. Ghandy denies the charges and points out that the charges did not hold in court.

The book was chosen by a Scrutiny Committee set up by the government’s Marathi language department under the aegis of the Yashwantrao Chavan annual literary awards for its Loktirth Laxmanshastri Joshi Prize among 33 entries this year. Usually there are 35 nominations, but they fell short by two for the 2021 awards.

So it is rather convenient to blame the selection of the book for the award on the Uddhav Thackeray government which had set up the scrutiny committee that read through all the 33 books before choosing Fractured Freedom which has been a best seller on Amazon ever since it was released in March 2021. The awards were, however, finalised and announced this year by the Eknath Shinde government, with languages minister Deepak Kesarkar even congratulating all the award winners.