Growing rift between RSS, BJP due to Modi-Shah duo’s arrogance

Some political observers hold the view that Hosabale has blue-pencilled the Modi government to deflect the anger of the people. In their perception, this is a strategic move to protect the image of the BJP.

It is worth taking serious note that Hosabale compared poverty to a demon which needed to be slayed. “Over 20 crore people who live here are below the below poverty line. Around 23 crore people are having an income of Rs 375 per day. Unemployment rate is also very distressing at 7.6 per cent. There is poverty, unemployment in the country but we also need to discuss the rising inequality,” he had said.

He obviously intended to send the message that the Modi government was not alive to the emerging scenario, which is undoubtedly precarious.

He further said, “Even when India has managed to be among the top six economies in the world, we can’t say all is well. One percentage of the population in India holds 20 per cent of the country’s wealth, while 50 per cent has 13 per cent of wealth. We must do something about this economic inequality.”

In January, the SJM, along with seven other saffron organisations, had launched the ‘Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan’ (SBA), which aims to make India unemployment-free by 2030. Significantly, Hosabale also pointed to the poor level of education as one of the reasons behind the high unemployment rate in the country. It obviously implied that the Modi government’s education policy did not suit the needs of ‘New India’.

In this backdrop, how could anyone claim that his comments should not be seen as criticism of the current government?

The recent visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to a mosque and madrasa, and extending an invitation to Muslim scholars is only a damage control exercise. He knows that 22 crores Muslims are going to be a decisive factor in the coming elections. He cannot imagine complete consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of BJP anymore. A major section of the Hindus who had rallied behind Modi in 2019 are now feeling sore and alienated.

It is worth recalling that in a public address on May 15, Bhagwat had blamed the Modi government and his administration for lowering the guard after the first COVID-19 wave. “We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors,” Bhagwat had said.

Bhagwat’s statement was the first public criticism of the Modi government by him since 2014. Nagpur had so far played a fully supportive role.