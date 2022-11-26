Gujarat Elections 2022: It’s still a two-horse race

It is a two-horse race, insist all the three parties in the fray. While AAP says the contest is between it and the BJP, the latter and the Congress believe AAP to be the outlier. For Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters and Arvind Kejriwal, the results of the election, which will be known on 8 December, are already known. ‘BJP saaf, Congress half’ (BJP will be wiped out while tally of the Congress will be halved) is the AAP battle cry. The Congress had won 77 seats last time in the 182-member house before 11 MLAs defected to BJP.

AAP’s aggressive campaign in the state is still on but observers suspect it might have peaked a trifle too early. It has also lost steam, having to fight hard to wrest control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) going to the polls on December 4, and to cope with the steady stream of embarrassing stings and corruption charges involving its leaders in Delhi.