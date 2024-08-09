One nation = one profile picture now?

Time was when children in schools were invited to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on 15th August, Independence Day, in their particular regional or cultural outfit.

Time was, India loved to showcase the diversity of its people in its progress towards unity.

But then came 'one nation, one election', talk of one religion at the helm of governance and growth in a Hindu rashtra, one set of laws for all (whether applicable equally or not) in a 'Uniform Civil Code' — and now, apparently, we are aiming for 'one profile photo' for the entire nation of a billion-odd persons!

In an unusual bid to celebrate the diversity of the Indian nation on Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture has announced a new chapter in its Har Ghar Tiranga quest. This one calls for Har DP Tiranga.