One nation = one profile picture now?
The Ministry of Culture's new Har DP Tiranga mission seems to miss the mark on celebrating 'unity in diversity'
Time was when children in schools were invited to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on 15th August, Independence Day, in their particular regional or cultural outfit.
Time was, India loved to showcase the diversity of its people in its progress towards unity.
But then came 'one nation, one election', talk of one religion at the helm of governance and growth in a Hindu rashtra, one set of laws for all (whether applicable equally or not) in a 'Uniform Civil Code' — and now, apparently, we are aiming for 'one profile photo' for the entire nation of a billion-odd persons!
In an unusual bid to celebrate the diversity of the Indian nation on Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture has announced a new chapter in its Har Ghar Tiranga quest. This one calls for Har DP Tiranga.
The objective, it seems, is to assimilate all Indians into a very similar (if not entirely identical) image of the tricolour across social media. A faceless and absolutely non-diverse nation, apparently, is the new ambition.
Was the BJP the Borg in disguise all along?
Soon, perchance, those cute wooden dolls representing different states, an assortment of tribes in our state emporia will give way to one tricolour saree, one white kurta-pajama with saffron Nehru jacket (alas, the name!).
Until then, it will be interesting to see how many Indian netizens are happy to obliterate their cultural distinct identities in service of jingoistic patriotism. Jai Bharat!
