Has the Congress outwitted the BJP?

For the first time ever, the Congress seems to have got the better of the BJP in Maharashtra in recent years.

As results to the elections to five state Legislative Council seats poured in late last week, it was clear the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Cogress had been more popular among teachers and graduates. The BJP won only one seat in the Konkan while it lost even in Nagpur, which is the home turf of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state party president Chandrakant Bawankule.

Only one out of the five seats was doubtful - had the BJP won it or had the Congress? Satyajit Tambe, of the Youth Congress, had contested the Graduates seat as a rebel and the BJP had come all out in his support. He won the seat hands down and the BJP laid claim to that victory.