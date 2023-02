After weeks of protests, official meetings, and YouTubers and TV crews barging into homes to take photographs of cracks in the walls and collapsing floors and ceilings and to interview people, it is now all quiet in Joshimath.

The government officials, scientists and media personnel have left as have the social workers from NGOs who visited the town to help victims. The protesters have fallen silent. Joshimath is off the headlines and it appears the pilgrim town has been abandoned to its sorry fate.

Visitors looking to capture the dramatic collapse of houses, possibly of the kind seen recently in footage emerging from Turkey and Syria after the recent earthquake there, must have been disappointed—Joshimath is perhaps sinking too slowly to make a dramatic Reel or a good WhatsApp forward.

How slowly can be gauged from the fact that residents started opposing NTPC’s Tapovan–Vishnugad power plant way back in 2003. Representations were sent to the President and the Prime Minister, among others, expressing fears about what the project might trigger in Joshimath. How long before the next dramatic moment captures the attention of people outside?

In the midst of all the uncertainty over the safety of structures—besides lives and livelihoods—are swirling rumours that the Army is planning to shift the brigade stationed at Joshimath to a safer location. This has fuelled a fresh panic attack. The presence of the Army is reassuring for residents; if the brigade moves, it will certainly have a demoralising effect on the local population.

Joshimath claims a long history. The Kalpavriksha, under which Shankaracharya is said to have meditated in the 8th century, is said to be over 2,000 years old. There were landslides and subsidence in Joshimath around the year 1,000 AD and, thereafter, in the mid-1970s. Few are willing to hazard a guess on when the next disaster might hit. But the ‘development’ frenzy in all the Hindu pilgrim centres in the Himalayas, including Joshimath, certainly tempts fate.