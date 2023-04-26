Hawai chappal to hawai yatra: Flying to an ecocidal future

Pardon me if I’m sounding like a latter day Cassandra wrapped in a wet towel, but my heart does not leap up in joy, unlike the poet’s, on learning that both Air India and Indigo have ordered 500 additional planes each for their fleet. Nor did the said heart do a backflip when the civil aviation minister announced, at a rally presided over by the Prime Minister last week, that the number of airports would be doubled in the next ten years. Even if we discount some of this as hyperbole attributable to his Chief Ministerial ambitions in MP, even then that’s a lot of new airports— about 200, I believe.

It’s a recipe for environmental disaster. The UN Secretary General has recently released the latest IPCC report, which has warned us that the global warming threshold of 1.5 degree Celsius may be crossed by 2037 because emissions, instead of declining to 1990 levels as targeted, are actually going up every year. The reason we are headed for this environmental apocalypse, in spite of technological innovations (renewables, EVs, plant-based meat, plastic substitutes etc.) is simple: we are just not willing to change our lifestyles to a more sustainable model. For the vast majority of mankind, it is business as usual: we continue as before in what we eat, how we travel, how we overexploit finite natural resources like water and trees, how we build, how we consume power. For an increasingly purblind homo sapiens, comfort and convenience are more important than the future of the planet. Flying is one dimension of this stupidity.