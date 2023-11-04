Heart-friendly town-planning

To deal with the challenge of belly fat, one must look at its underlying causes. High calorie intake and inadequate physical exercise are linked to it. However, unlike overall body weight, belly fat has been shown to respond well to even moderate levels of exercise.

Exhorting people to eat less and exercise more has rarely been effective. Increasing the price of sugar and cooking oil, as has been done in some countries, effectively reduces the calories consumed. The political and policy challenges associated with bringing about similar changes in the Indian context are, however, likely to be extremely high and perhaps even insurmountable.

Many cities, including London and New York in developed countries and Addis Ababa in the developing world, have sought to explicitly design their cities to enhance the level of exercise that people can get as a part of their daily routines.

To increase the levels of exercise, more parks—while adding an attractive feature to cities—have not been found to be effective. Instead, public transportation systems that require people to walk to and from their residences to get to bus and train stops on smoothly connected, safe, brightly lit and well-built pavements have had a demonstrated effect on the level of exercise that people get daily.

In India, while the rates of formal urbanisation are still considered low (at close to 30 per cent), an analysis of the night lights data obtained by satellites indicates that much of the population already lives in habitations so dense that they would be classified as urban in many countries.

As these dense habitations transform into formal cities, they offer an opportunity to build these walk-friendly features into their designs.

As these urban areas evolve, even independently of any health benefits that might accrue, they need to invest in public transportation so that the denizens of the city can move around safely and economically without the need to use private vehicles, which require expensive roads and result in a much higher degree of pollution and road traffic injuries.