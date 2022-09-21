Hemant Soren’s strategic move to ensure welfare of Adivasis leaves RSS-BJP out in cold

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the son of the legendry tribal leader Shibu Soren, has blown the war trumpet against the BJP’s design to turn the state into a colony of the capitalists toeing the Hindutva political line.

A large section of the upper caste Biharis who migrated to Jharkhand even before it formally became a state and the homeland of the Adivasis on November 15, 2000, embraced the BJP for the simple reason of grabbing the land and the rich resources of the tribal community. This was often done by circumventing the statutory provision under which tribal land could not be purchased.

A survey of the sale of the land during the last fifty years will unravel the truth that these people, who form a strong voter base for the BJP, used proxy tribals to purchase and grab such land. The Adivasis whose lands were acquired by the government for various projects, like SubarnRekha, have turned aliens in their own land.

Though on record the tribals have been provided with alternate rehabilitation and a place to live, the reality is that most of them were forced to migrate to adjacent districts of West Bengal and making a livelihood as casual labourers.

The earlier BJP government in the state had even ventured to allot vast tracts of tribal land to big corporate houses like that of Gautam Adani who will be producing power in Jharkhand and selling it to Bangladesh. This is only one example. A number of such corporate projects have come up in the region.

In order to check this fraud being perpetrated on the poor Adivasis, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government last week decided to fix land survey records of 1932 as the basis for obtaining residential certificates for appointment in jobs and admission in the state.