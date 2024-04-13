Herald View: A blueprint to repair India’s soul, its democracy

A tad bemused by the insipid response in the morning-after newspapers to the new Congress manifesto, we decided to ask the omniscient Dr Google to tell us more. The search string simply read: ‘Congress manifesto 2024’, and the idea was to check what the Google algo—revered and reviled in equal measure, for good reason—throws up as pages of high salience.

Unsurprisingly, all the top-cluster news results (not counting the manifesto document itself, shared by the Congress) were headlining the Prime Minister’s broadside about the allegedly ‘divisive’ ‘Muslim League mindset’ of the manifesto.

We didn’t detect any serious attempt to engage with the text of the manifesto in these alleged news stories, and nothing to challenge the prime minister’s dog whistle.

It didn’t surprise us, and to this very point, i.e., the state of Indian media and the reasons why it finds itself in this bind, the manifesto says: ‘All media houses, irrespective of [their] size, will be required to disclose their ownership structures (direct and indirect), crossholdings, revenue streams, etc.’

It also talks about ‘[defending] independent journalism by enacting laws to protect journalists from coercive action by the State… restricting the powers of the government for surveillance of journalists, seizure of their devices and exposure of their sources.’

It talks of ‘a law to curb monopolies in the media, cross-ownership of different segments of the media, and control of the media by business organisations.’