Herald View: A Union Budget that delights comedians

While the Union Budget may have been reduced to a joke for the common man, the emphasis unerringly is on helping finance and technology sectors to grow. While the Budget makes the right noise about goals and macro economy, it falls short on details. What is more, a parallel and much needed emphasis on education and health, never mind the grand announcements on online classes, is missing. The numbers are however stark enough.

Record GST collections, aided no doubt by higher prices, and high taxes on petrol and diesel contributing substantially to the government’s revenue, have still left a huge fiscal deficit to be covered by borrowings. And the numbers show that the Government is increasingly borrowing from small savings of the people, depending on selling assets and dipping into the reserves of the central bank. The Niti Ayog however would have people believe that joblessness is a myth and reducing allocations for the rural employment guarantee scheme a good sign. The Government is starved of funds and needs more revenue. But it is neither willing to spend wisely nor ready to tax the rich. With the corporate sector reaping record profits but failing to invest and generate employment, it needs to pay more in taxes but will not, leaving the burden to be shouldered by the poor. This is neither good governance nor the balance that fiscal policies seek to achieve.