Herald View: The anti-defection law 'ball' is in your court, learned judges

It has been known for quite some time that the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with the disqualification of MPs and MLAs on grounds of defection, is a lot less potent than it was meant to be. The anti-defection law, which was passed in 1985 to penalise defectors, has actually been rather unsuccessful in stopping defections.

The frequency of defections did indeed slow down soon after the law was passed; but in recent years, the scourge once again has been threatening to become endemic, driven by the BJP’s insatiable hunger for power and insistence on toppling elected governments ruled by the Opposition.

The anti-defection law has been rendered ineffective, however, only partly because of the poorly drafted provisions and the convoluted language used—which allows ambiguous, if not totally contradictory, interpretations by high courts and the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s reticence on it in recent years, rather than clearing the air and ironing out the ambiguities, has also contributed to making the law a mere showpiece. Several experts hold that the 10th Schedule never granted legislators the freedom to split a party or bring about a merger of their party with another.

That authority rested with the party organisation which had fielded the legislators in elections, with the legislators only having the freedom to agree or disagree with the party’s decision. That was the original intent of the law.