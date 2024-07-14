Herald View: Back on the Vishwaguru trail

The special session of Parliament over, our Vishwaguru prime minister is back to doing what he does best—posing for the cameras. Even media beholden to the government and the ruling party for advertising largesse couldn’t really find a way to dress up the inaugural session as a Modi show. Not for lack of trying, though, and despite all the help from supposedly non-partisan players like the Speaker and the President.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be remembered not for the orchestrated campaign to corner the Congress on the Emergency of 1975 but Rahul Gandhi’s rousing declaration of Opposition intent.

Session over, the prime minister quickly took himself abroad. From the look of it, to collect Vishwaguru brownie points—as an ‘observer’ at the G7 summit with no real locus standi and, if you’ll buy the spiel, in Russia as a senior statesman and preferred trade partner.

The very same statesman who inspired the gushy ‘War rukwa di, Papa!!!’ advertisement. (Apologies to the viciously trolled young woman who features in the advert.)

Take a casual stroll through the great social media garden for an all-new collection of serial selfies with world leaders. If that still doesn’t convince you of His greatness, you must be a compulsive contrarian or worse.