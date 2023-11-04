Herald View: Electoral bonds and the voters' right to know

On 31 October, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India started hearing petitions challenging the controversial electoral bonds scheme. On the Sunday preceding (29 October), the Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani sent a written submission to the Court refuting arguments that citizens have a right to know who is funding our political parties.

The A-G would have us know that we, the people of India, who vote in people’s representatives from various political parties, do not have a right to know who funds their election campaigns.

But how then, Mr A-G sir, do citizens find out if there are any quid pro quo deals between big donors and political parties, especially ruling parties? What if heavy donors receive preferential treatment from parties they support? If you’ll look in the right places, you might even find the evidence.

But let’s also take on board the argument made in court by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta that the State must protect donors’ right to privacy because their “political affiliation” is in the “core zone of privacy”.

Mehta said in court: “The electoral bond does not carry the name of the buyer or payee in order to protect the citizen’s right to privacy to [their] political affiliation and to choose to fund a political party of [their] choice, without the fear of being targeted or suffering vindictive repercussion for owning such a choice.”