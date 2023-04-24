Herald View: Encounter Raj in ‘Amrit Kaal’

There’s more. In Yogi’s UP and Modi’s Amrit Kaal, some ‘criminals’ are eliminated while in police custody, on their watch—i.e. not in ‘encounters’ while supposedly escaping custody—while others serving life terms for gang rape and brutal murders have their jail sentences commuted—and are garlanded and feted like heroes on their release. One wonders how normalised this mistrust and open hatred of Muslims is in India today: does the apparent popular support for Yogi’s brand of instant justice have anything to do with the names of the two underworld dons? Do we care that they were called Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed? Does it matter that their killers were Hindus, who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before ‘surrendering’ to the police? Or that the police party was reportedly unarmed and did nothing to stop the killers?

There are other questions too that give the lie to the police spin on these murders on the night of Saturday, 15 April. For example, according to the police, the brothers were being taken for a ‘routine medical check-up’. At 10.30 p.m.? Doesn’t that story stretch belief? It certainly defies common sense and possibly has no precedent. How did the media (TV camerapersons et al) even know that the police would take Atiq and Ashraf for a routine medical checkup at that unlikely hour? And if all this beggars belief, did the police perhaps know the entire script? We’ll never find out, but the police story—and its actions even after the murders—are highly suspicious, to say the least. For instance, the police didn’t even bother asking for a police remand of the killers of Atiq and Ashraf and instead sent them to a prison outside the district. Does that sound like the police wants to investigate these murders?

However, the Uttar Pradesh Police has announced not one but two SITs (Special Investigation Teams) to investigate the murders, and so has the state government set up a judicial inquiry under a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court. That sounds like a burial of the case by committee. If the police and the state administration are complicit in instigating vigilantes, can we pin our hopes on the judicial system? Not on the evidence of the past: few policemen have had to pay for taking the law into their hands. They can also manipulate trials by delaying chargesheets; they can obfuscate facts, tutor witnesses and produce never-ending chargesheets with impossibly long lists of prosecution witnesses. These are their stock-in-trade, designed to drag out trials for decades—and delay, frustrate and deny justice.