Herald View: Hello ECI, do explain the 1.07 crore extra votes

The Supreme Court of India is in recess for its annual summer vacation. It is expected, though, to hear a petition filed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) refusal to share poll data, more specifically the number of total voters and actual votes polled in each booth and constituency.

There are reasons to believe that all is not kosher with this data. Not even simply because the ECI has gone against the established practice to declare it without any delay. The ECI did belatedly share polling percentages, but refused to share the data of total voters, which was routine till the previous Lok Sabha election in 2019.

As anyone with even a nodding acquaintance with math knows, voter turnout percentages cannot be calculated without absolute numbers of voters. So, the ECI either has booth and constituency-wise absolute numbers of voters, and won’t share them for reasons we haven’t yet heard, or it has cooked up the percentages. Smell a rat?

In reply to RTI applications seeking the data, the ECI has said people may approach the chief electoral officers in each state and collect the data. On another RTI application, the CEO of the Union territory of Puducherry responded by stating that the data would be uploaded after the elections were over. When a persistent journalist from New Delhi called up the CEO’s office in the UT, s/he was told that the CEO did not have the data.

At the end of polling, the presiding officer of every booth is required to record the data of the number of voters and the votes polled, in Form 17C. They are supposed to sign these forms and obtain the signatures of the polling agents of each party and candidate.

This is done to ensure that parties and their candidates know and confirm that on counting day, there’ll be no mismatch between the votes polled and the votes counted.